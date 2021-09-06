Man dead after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in St. Joseph County.

Officers were called to State Road 2 near Pine Road just after 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a dead man at the scene.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.