Advertisement

Labor Day Toy Show held at Elkhart County Fairgrounds

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The 33rd Annual Labor Day Toy Show took place today at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.

There was plenty to see and buy for all age groups, including, tractors, toy cars, collectibles, farm toys, woven pieces, and much more.

Sellers enjoyed having the opportunity to display and chat about their products. Repeat visitors, as well as first time attendees, were captivated by the wide selection.

“You know, you don’t have to necessarily come from a farm background to enjoy the toys and just come out,” says Kevin Grimm, president of the Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club. “It’s a good time to meet new people and see the different toys and hobbies that are out there and possibly start an interest in something.”

“There are both new, die-cast toys, a lot of tractors and farm related items, also muscle cars, NASCARs, very small little cars,” says Jack Doke, member of the Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club. “Something for everybody.”

“Big toy guy, yep,” says Sam Tullis, attendee. “Been doing it since I was a kid, and the detail is a lot better than the old stuff.”

The event is held annually, so if you were unable to make it out this year, make sure to mark your calendars for next year.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State

Latest News

3-year-old boy hurt in Cass County dirt bike crash
Roberts has returned back to Michiana and is thrilled to be back home.
Silver medalist Hannah Roberts returns home, throws out first pitch at SB Cubs
He also set a Notre Dame program record for most passing yards in a season opener and tied the...
Jack Coan impresses in Irish debut
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart