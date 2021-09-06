Labor Day Toy Show held at Elkhart County Fairgrounds

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The 33rd Annual Labor Day Toy Show took place today at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.

There was plenty to see and buy for all age groups, including, tractors, toy cars, collectibles, farm toys, woven pieces, and much more.

Sellers enjoyed having the opportunity to display and chat about their products. Repeat visitors, as well as first time attendees, were captivated by the wide selection.

“You know, you don’t have to necessarily come from a farm background to enjoy the toys and just come out,” says Kevin Grimm, president of the Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club. “It’s a good time to meet new people and see the different toys and hobbies that are out there and possibly start an interest in something.”

“There are both new, die-cast toys, a lot of tractors and farm related items, also muscle cars, NASCARs, very small little cars,” says Jack Doke, member of the Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club. “Something for everybody.”

“Big toy guy, yep,” says Sam Tullis, attendee. “Been doing it since I was a kid, and the detail is a lot better than the old stuff.”

The event is held annually, so if you were unable to make it out this year, make sure to mark your calendars for next year.

