Labor Day parade held in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day celebrations took place all over Michiana today. And in Elkhart, the holiday kicked off with a parade!

It began downtown at the intersection of Harrison and Second Streets. Many say they enjoyed walking around, showing off their cars, getting candy and celebrating together.

The tradition is well loved by the community, and the community says it’s truly a great way to bring everyone together.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.