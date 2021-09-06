Advertisement

Labor Day parade held in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day celebrations took place all over Michiana today. And in Elkhart, the holiday kicked off with a parade!

It began downtown at the intersection of Harrison and Second Streets. Many say they enjoyed walking around, showing off their cars, getting candy and celebrating together.

The tradition is well loved by the community, and the community says it’s truly a great way to bring everyone together.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Police lights
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State

Latest News

There was plenty to see and buy for all age groups, including, tractors, toy cars,...
Labor Day Toy Show held at Elkhart County Fairgrounds
The wait was finally over last night as Notre Dame Football opened up its season against...
Gritty Group: Irish escape with 41-38 win in overtime
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Briefly Warm and Humid with Storms
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather