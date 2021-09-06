Jack Coan impresses in Irish debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - Jack Coan already had 18 starts under his belt from his time at Wisconsin, but how would that experience carry over as a member of the Fighting Irish?

Coan showed off why he earned himself the starting quarterback role last night.

The grad student finished with 366 passing yards with four touchdowns and a 74% completion rate.

He also set a Notre Dame program record for most passing yards in a season opener and tied the record for most touchdowns in an opener as well.

“I mean it’s a dream come true for me and my family,” Coan said. ‘To play for this university and play in an iconic place in college football like this and get a win like that, it’s just unbelievable and I’m so thankful for it.”

Two of Coan’s receivers, Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin had career highs in yards as well.

Not bad for his first start as a member of the blue and gold.

”I think what was impressive, obviously he pushed the ball down the field,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “I loved his demeanor on the sideline, great communicator. Got the kind of information you’re looking for from him. It’s all the things that we had surmised with a guy that’s been in it before and the moment wasn’t too big for him obviously. You go on the road in that kind of environment, you worry about how you’re going to handle it and he did a terrific job.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Coan and the Irish. They got back to South Bend early Monday morning and are in meetings today to prepare for their home opener against Toledo on Saturday.

