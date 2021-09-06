Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak.
Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two.
Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh.
Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.
