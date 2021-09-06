Advertisement

Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings...
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings after striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak.

Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two.

Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh.

Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.

9/6/2021 5:36:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

