First Alert Forecast: HIGH SWIM RISK for Labor Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Choppy waves and strong currents are possible. Stay out of the water today. You won’t really need the water to cool off because even with all the sunshine we will have we see a nice breeze from the north and west. Very comfortable day. A great one to enjoy the pool, sprinklers, or some grilling. High of 78.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a light breeze are going to make for a very comfortable evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s by the morning, turning much cooler. Low of 58.

TUESDAY: Starting with clear skies and lots of sunshine. We get much warmer with more humidity coming back on Tuesday. Highs reach the middle 80s ahead of a potent cold front that will move through during the evening. A ling of strong to severe storms are possible during the evening. We are keeping an eye on these for a potential First Alert Weather Day. Keep checking back for the latest.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clear from the overnight storms, and we see lots of sunshine and a drop in the humidity again. A very comfortable day. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Most of this week is dry with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. A few very isolated chances for a few showers but other than that we are dry. Highs stay in the 70s for most of this week before heading into the lower 80s by the weekend. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 5th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

