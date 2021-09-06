Advertisement

Fans excited for home opener following win over Florida State

Notre Dame fans enjoy watch party at Taphouse on the Edge Sunday night.
Notre Dame fans enjoy watch party at Taphouse on the Edge Sunday night.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s season opener versus Florida State drew in a lot of watch parties all over campus Sunday night.

Taphouse on the Edge held one of their own. There, many fans cheered on the Fighting Irish decked in their green and gold.

Some now looking forward to Notre Dame’s home opener next week against Toledo.

“I already know its coming. Its going to be so excited, so cool. I have a brother that is a freshman. He is going to get to experience it as a student. I’m so excited,” Notre Dame student Caroline Cutler says.

Other fans like South Bend resident Kevin Roman says he can’t wait until the Irish come home.

“I think its going to be electric. I think every single person on that field is not going to have a voice before they leave. I’m so excited to hear about it,” Roman says.

Notre Dame take on Toledo next week at home. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Bikers host memorial ride in honor of Mercedes Lain
Bikers host memorial ride in honor of Mercedes Lain
Justin Miller was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting...
Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State
Head coach Brian Kelly has been preparing his team for more than a week so that they don’t get...
Irish ready to handle crazy environment at Florida State
Now, the Irish don’t usually start the season out on the road, but this group has the experience.
Lessons from Louisville: Irish ready to open up the season on the road
Iowa running back Gavin Williams (25) is tackled by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) and...
No. 18 Iowa’s defense silences No. 17 Indiana, 34-6