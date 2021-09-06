Fans excited for home opener following win over Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s season opener versus Florida State drew in a lot of watch parties all over campus Sunday night.

Taphouse on the Edge held one of their own. There, many fans cheered on the Fighting Irish decked in their green and gold.

Some now looking forward to Notre Dame’s home opener next week against Toledo.

“I already know its coming. Its going to be so excited, so cool. I have a brother that is a freshman. He is going to get to experience it as a student. I’m so excited,” Notre Dame student Caroline Cutler says.

Other fans like South Bend resident Kevin Roman says he can’t wait until the Irish come home.

“I think its going to be electric. I think every single person on that field is not going to have a voice before they leave. I’m so excited to hear about it,” Roman says.

Notre Dame take on Toledo next week at home. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

