Death investigation underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after finding a woman dead inside a home.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Blaine Avenue after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check.

While inside the house, officers found Cristina Pina, 49 of Elkhart, shot and deceased.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you any updates when we have them.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.