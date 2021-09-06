Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Elkhart

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after finding a woman dead inside a home.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Blaine Avenue after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a welfare check.

While inside the house, officers found Cristina Pina, 49 of Elkhart, shot and deceased.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you any updates when we have them.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen
Bikers host memorial ride in honor of Mercedes Lain
Bikers host memorial ride in honor of Mercedes Lain
Justin Miller was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting...
Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old

Latest News

If you’re looking for an easy way to make a delicious birthday cake, Kids’ Cake Boxes is the...
South Bend woman starts easy, cake-baking business
Kids' Cake Boxes
Kids' Cake Boxes - clipped version
Dozens of people attended the September Cars and Coffee event.
September ‘Cars and Coffee’ event spotlights British cars
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen