Briefly Warm and Humid with Storms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STORMS LIKELY... Our beautiful weather will continue “after” a cold front and some storms. We should get a line of strong, and potentially severe, thunderstorms early Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front. So Tuesday will be briefly warmer and more humid. Once the front goes through, the storms are over and we return to comfortable weather the rest of the week...

Tonight: Clear skies and cool again overnight. Low: 58, Wind: ESE 2-4

Tuesday: Sunny, then partly sunny breezy and warmer. Strong storms are likely by early evening. High: 86, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday night: After the storms move away, it turns more comfortable again. Low: 59

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and nice. High: 76

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.