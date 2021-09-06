Advertisement

Body of Logansport marine killed in Afghanistan expected to return home Sept. 12

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - The body of a marine killed in a bombing at an Afghanistan airport is expected to return to his hometown in Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 12.

That’s according to the Pharos Tribune in Logansport.

Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was a Logansport native, graduating with the class of 2017. He was killed last month in a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul Airport, where he was assisting evacuation efforts.

Visitation and funeral arrangements will be announced by Thursday, Sept. 9. Donations are currently being accepted for the Corporal Humberto Sanchez Memorial Scholarship Fund.

