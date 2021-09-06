Advertisement

6-year-old boy dies after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 6-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a swimming pool Sunday night in North Liberty.

Officers were called to a home in the 26000 block of Madison Road just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy unresponsive in the pool.

CPR was attempted at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The drowning remains under investigation. The name of the boy has not been released at this time.

