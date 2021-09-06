3-year-old boy hurt in Cass County dirt bike crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 3-year-old boy is seriously hurt after a dirt bike crash in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 500 block of Snyder Street in Marcellus around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the bike, 49-year-old Jerry Swartz, says the throttle cable had broken, causing him to lose control. The bike was unable to slow down before crashing.

The 3-year-old passenger, identified as Corbin Allen Spangler, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are unknown.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this crash, and helmets were worn. However, the crash remains under investigation.

