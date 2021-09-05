Triton Trojans honor Cameron Fairchild during Saturday’s win over Caston

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was about more than football.

The Triton Trojans played in their first game since the death of their teammate, senior offensive lineman Cameron Fairchild, in a car crash last weekend.

The Friday night game was pushed to Saturday so that team members could honor Cameron at his funeral.

“It’s meant everything,” his father Billy Fairchild said. “Like it’s what I’m holding on to right now. Knowing how much they loved him and how many lives he has touched. I know that me and his mom raised an amazing young man.”

Prior to today’s game, the Triton community held a 57 second moment of silence and a balloon release to honor his memory.

“I think it’s amazing,” Cameron’s mother Ashley Carpenter said. “It’s a good tribute to Cameron just to show how much he loved his teammates. It’s just very overwhelming but it’s a good feeling.”

“It’s really helping me through it all because it just shows how much he was loved and how much of a huge impact he made on people,” Cameron’s girlfriend Kora Slone said. “It makes my heart happy knowing that he was mine and I got that.”

Triton went on to win 35-16 to win for Cameron.

