Tire Rack promotes tire safety

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - How often do you check your tires?

For the past several weeks, Tire Rack set up safety station’s to help spread awareness about tire safety.

The Safety Station’s help people check tire tread, tire condition and inflation pressure.

“Definitely check your tire pressures. Make sure you have someone check your tread depths so that way they’re not four thirty seconds. Get ‘em replaced, and pretty much just make sure that you keep up on your rotations and everything so that way you don’t have your tires wear out too quickly,” said Jonah McLane with Tire Rack.

Tire Rack is also offering a new mobile tire installation service in South Bend.

