St. Joseph River Yacht Club hosts Tri-State Regatta Party

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph River Yacht Club is celebrating the last bit of summer with its Tri-State Regatta Party.

Held each Labor Day weekend, the event is open to the public and features a breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet.

Aside from great food, partygoers can also enjoy live music, drinks, and hanging out dockside.

After having to cancel last year’s party, those with the yacht club say it feels great to be back for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I love how the community comes out. It’s a great party at the end of the year. It’s wonderful to meet all of the sailors and be a part of that community because most of our club does not sail, so it is really nice to kind of make that connection,” SJRYC Tri-State Regatta Party chair Kim Kragt.

Those with the yacht club say if you missed this year’s event, plan on next year’s party on Labor Day weekend.

