September ‘Cars and Coffee’ event spotlights British cars

Dozens of people attended the September Cars and Coffee event.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The monthly “Cars and Coffee” returned to the Studebaker National Museum parking lot this weekend. Aside from the usual spread of doughnuts and coffee, this month’s event featured cars from the U.K., thanks to the Michiana Brits Car Club. But it’s an event for any car and all members of the family.

“You see cars you’ve never seen around the community - just the variety. Anything and everything shows up,” noted Andy Beckman, Archivist of the Studebaker National Museum. “It’s become a draw for the community, too. We get people from the neighborhood who wander over to see what cars are out. It’s really a nice gathering of a bunch of automobile fellowship.”

The next “Cars and Coffee” event on October 2nd will be the last “Cars and Coffee” event for 2021.

