Schwindel, Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates, 5th win in row

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, celebrates with Alfonso Rivas, center, after hitting the...
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, celebrates with Alfonso Rivas, center, after hitting the game-winning single as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings reacts in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 for their fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run.

He has five homers in six games and 10 this season.

With runners on second and third in the ninth, Schwindel hit a grounder that shortstop Kevin Newman gloved in the hole.

Newman pivoted and made a midair throw to first that was wide, and Colin Moran came off the base to catch it.

Schwindel made a dive into the bag and narrowly avoided the tag.

The play withstood a video review, handing the Pirates their fifth straight loss.

