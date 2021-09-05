Advertisement

Purdue ends 4-game skid by beating Oregon St. in opener

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Jack Plummer...
Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Jack Plummer (13) against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Jack Plummer threw two late touchdown passes and Purdue’s revamped defense made sure it was enough to help Purdue snap a four-game losing streak with a 30-21 victory over Oregon State.

The Boilermakers celebrated their 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium with their 291st victory at the venue.

Sam Noyer went 10 of 21 with 94 yards and one interceptions in his debut for the Beavers.

But he was under pressure most of the game and was pulled late in the third quarter.

Oregon State has lost four straight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/4/2021 11:02:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
New Prairie defeats Lowell, 24-14.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from around Michiana on Sept. 3
Justin Miller was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting...
Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
Officials hope to slow the rise of cases by letting people know the importance of small acts...
Elkhart County health officials give update on COVID-19 in community

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing...
Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, celebrates with Alfonso Rivas, center, after hitting the...
Schwindel, Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates, 5th win in row
The Michigan football team takes to the Michigan Stadium field under the "GO BLUE" banner...
Michigan routs W. Michigan 47-14, loses WR Bell to an injury
The Triton Trojans played in their first game since the death of their teammate, senior...
Triton Trojans honor Cameron Fairchild during Saturday’s win over Caston
The Triton Trojans played in their first game since the death of their teammate, senior...
Triton Trojans honor Cameron Fairchild during Saturday’s win over Caston