ND Hockey hosts car wash fundraiser, Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team broke out some sponges and buckets for a car wash fundraiser Sunday.

From noon to three p.m., cars could make a donation and get a wash from members of the hockey team with all proceeds going towards a food pantry for Beacon Children’s Hospital.

This is a part of the Fighting Irish Fight for Life program that pairs the varsity teams with local pediatric cancer patients, and Sunday the hockey team got to have a little fun while also supporting a good cause.

“We are helping create a food pantry within the children’s hospital that will hopefully encourage our kids to come and get their treatments and then making sure as well that all our kids are taken care of and we’re taking that extra step to take care of our families that are now a part of our family,” ND Gold Center program coordinator Collin Stoecker said.

If you missed Sunday’s car wash but would like to donate to the Fighting Irish Fight for Life program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.