Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Labor Day Weekend is off to a great start in Benton Harbor.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered for the Nobody’s Home Music Festival in the heart of downtown.

The company launched its Provisioning Center & Adult Use Cannabis brand and celebrated its first retail location.

“...I get a lot of calls, can you get me a ticket? It’s free,” said City Commissioner Jerry Edwards.

“Good way to kick off the holiday weekend. Hopefully everyone had some safe, responsible fun...Enjoy the environment,” Ashlee Ward.

People celebrated in all kinds of ways - some watched from the rooftop, while others danced near the stage.

“We’ve got Rick Ross. Jay Electronica. Babyface Ray, a Detroit local. We also have Freddie Gibbs,” Ward said.

Organizers and volunteers want to change the narrative of Benton Harbor by positively spreading awareness about the brand while also unifying the community through music.

“We needed a peaceful event that really brought people together especially with all of the turmoil that has been going down in our city for the past months. We needed this,” said Wilson Hankins.

While the city has struggled in the past, an event like this gives community leaders hope.

“I must emphasize. I pray and hope it continues to stay that way...As a people in this community, we are good people. This is actually a beautiful city,” Hankins said.

