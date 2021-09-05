Advertisement

Michigan routs W. Michigan 47-14, loses WR Bell to an injury

The Michigan football team takes to the Michigan Stadium field under the "GO BLUE" banner...
The Michigan football team takes to the Michigan Stadium field under the "GO BLUE" banner before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in Michigan’s 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines won the game easily, but they may have lost their best player for a while.

Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member.

The senior receiver was later carted off the field. The Broncos started strong before fading.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/4/2021 4:45:04 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
New Prairie defeats Lowell, 24-14.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from around Michiana on Sept. 3
Justin Miller was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting...
Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
Officials hope to slow the rise of cases by letting people know the importance of small acts...
Elkhart County health officials give update on COVID-19 in community

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing...
Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, left, celebrates with Alfonso Rivas, center, after hitting the...
Schwindel, Cubs rally in 9th, top Pirates, 5th win in row
The Triton Trojans played in their first game since the death of their teammate, senior...
Triton Trojans honor Cameron Fairchild during Saturday’s win over Caston
The Triton Trojans played in their first game since the death of their teammate, senior...
Triton Trojans honor Cameron Fairchild during Saturday’s win over Caston