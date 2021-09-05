Advertisement

Lessons from Louisville: Irish ready to open up the season on the road

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are heading into the final countdown with less than 24 hours until Notre Dame Football’s first game of the season.

Now, the Irish don’t usually start the season out on the road, but this group has the experience.

Of course, Notre Dame started the season on the road just two seasons ago at Louisville.

The Golden Domers started off the game slow, before coming out on top with a 35-17 victory.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says this year’s Irish squad is similar to that 2019 team where there was a good mix of vets and rookies.

He believes the Louisville game has helped prepare the Irish for Sunday’s game.

“We’ll need to start a little bit better,” Kelly said. “I think we’ll handle the environment better as well because we have more players that have played at Louisville, that have played at Georgia, that have played at Virginia Tech, that have used their voice to talk to players about how they get into the right zone. I think there’s some similarities there that we’ve already kind of touched upon over the past few weeks.”

Notre Dame kicks off the season Sunday night at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

