Irish ready to handle crazy environment at Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been 248 days since Notre Dame Football has played a game since the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

But it’s been even longer than that since the Irish have played in as crazy of an atmosphere that they are going to see Sunday night.

Notre Dame has not played at Florida State since 2014.

However, they’ve had some tough road trips over the years, including Louisville and Georgia two years ago.

Head coach Brian Kelly has been preparing his team for more than a week so that they don’t get distracted from all of the excitement those at Doak Campbell Stadium are about to bring.

“We show them what it’s going to be like at Florida State and present to them, ‘Alright, where are you going to be when that horse runs out on the field, mentally? Where are you going to be with all that excitement and the chop and all that?’” Kelly said. “You’ve got to get into your optimal zone. We spent a few team meetings already on loud videos and showing them the entrance and the tight locker room, and how difficult it is in that environment, so they can prepare themselves to put themselves there. Look, the No. 1 thing to peak performance is distractions, so getting those distractions out of the way so they can meet their peak performance.”

This is just the third time in the Brian Kelly era that the Irish have started the season with a true road game.

The pressure is on, with nearly 80,000 fans expected to pack Doak Campbell Stadium.

Plus, it’s the only game on Sunday night so all eyes are on the Irish.

The players say they are ready to tune out all of the distractions.

“I feel like you prepare just like any other week,” safety and captain Kyle Hamilton said. “While you’re playing, me personally, I don’t even realize that the crowd is there. I’m so focused on my task at hand and my assignment. My teammates are the same way. I feel like we’re all pretty focused. We’re not even paying attention to the crowd. But I think it’ll be a cool environment pregame. It’ll be fun. I honestly don’t think it’ll affect us too much.”

“Outside distractions, like you can’t let them distract you,” running back and captain Kyren Williams said. “You gotta be able to focus on the game. That’s really what I’ve been doing. I’ve already tuned out the crowd noise. Like I’m already visualizing that too. Like when I’m visualizing I’m visualizing the crowd, the plays, all of that so I know it’s going to be a really fun environment. Once in a lifetime experience, but I’m excited to go down there and just play ball.”

Notre Dame kicks off the season against Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.