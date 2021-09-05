Advertisement

Hall of Heroes Comic Con returns to Elkhart

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Comic book and pop culture fans could head over to Elkhart Sunday for day two of the 2021 Hall of Heroes Comic-Con.

Held at the Northern Indiana Convention Center, the 2-day event has a wide range of comic-related things to enjoy with everything from celebrities, to cosplayers, to a Batmobile replica.

Those with the Hall of Heroes Museum say they are excited to have been bringing comic con to the area for 5 years and are already planning for next year.

“You can buy cool stuff for your own collection. We have vendors selling star wars merchandise, star trek, superheroes, marvel, dc, comics, toys, artwork, pretty much anything,” Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum Director Allen Stewart said.

Sunday’s event wrapped up at 5 p.m. but mark your calendars for March 5 and 6 of next year when comic-con will return to Michiana.

