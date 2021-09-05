Advertisement

Bikers host memorial ride in honor of Mercedes Lain

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, a group of bikers hosted a memorial ride in honor of an 11-month-old who was found dead in Starke County.

Bikers lined up this morning to show their support for Mercedes Lain, a child who disappeared in August and was later found dead.

The goal of the event was to bring awareness to issues of child abuse and neglect while also showing support for the family.

Their bikes featuring words like “Mercedes Strong” and “Justice for Mercedes.”

“The ride is important to us because we feel that there are children out here that are in unsafe environments that are getting overlooked because they’re kids,” Brandy Kramer with Crazy Jesters said. “Nobody’s listening to them or standing up for them.”

All donations collected from today’s ride are going towards the family.

