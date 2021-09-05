Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4

CINCINNATI (AP) - Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4.

Aquino’s blast into the left-field seats highlighted a five-run third inning for the Reds, who bounced back after being pummeled by the Tigers on Friday for their seventh loss in 10 games.

Cincinnati is still holding onto the second NL wildcard.

Tyler Mahle went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs for the Reds.

Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined to shut out Detroit over the last four innings, with Givens inducing Miguel Cabrera to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

9/4/2021 10:46:09 PM (GMT -4:00)