Aquino slams 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Tigers 7-4

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing...
Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) bumps arms with Joey Votto (19) after Aquino crossing the plate with a three-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)(Gary Landers | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4.

Aquino’s blast into the left-field seats highlighted a five-run third inning for the Reds, who bounced back after being pummeled by the Tigers on Friday for their seventh loss in 10 games.

Cincinnati is still holding onto the second NL wildcard.

Tyler Mahle went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs for the Reds.

Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined to shut out Detroit over the last four innings, with Givens inducing Miguel Cabrera to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

9/4/2021 10:46:09 PM (GMT -4:00)

