22-year-old shot in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man is in a hospital following a shooting in Goshen.

A Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department says the shooting happened early this morning on the north side of town.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no current danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

