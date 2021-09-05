22-year-old shot in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man is in a hospital following a shooting in Goshen.

A Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department says the shooting happened early this morning on the north side of town.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no current danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

