Whistle Pigs perform at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means another “Fridays by the Fountain” concert at Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend.

Whistle Pigs provided music and entertainment at today’s concert. A variety of food trucks were also there offering lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads and smoothies.

The area was filled with people and families enjoying the sunshine and live music.

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

