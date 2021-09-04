Advertisement

VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen

VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in downtown Goshen Friday for the sixth annual VolksFest.

It is part of the city’s First Fridays series.

Dozens of Volkswagen Buses and Beetles lined up on Washington and Main Streets.

There were also food trucks, a beer tent and live music.

Organizer Adrienne Nesbitt said after a difficult past year-and-a-half, it was great to have the community back together again.

“There’s a certain vibe with the VolksFest community. The VW community is really open and warm and they love showing off their vehicles, but also people interacting with their vehicles. Families, kids...We kind of fell upon the event and thought this is great for all ages and the community,” Nesbitt said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survivors of North Carolina Dan River tubing incident emotional during press conference after...
LaPorte family files lawsuit against Duke Energy after losing 5 members in deadly NC tubing accident
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
UPDATE: Woman killed in Elkhart crash identified
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
South Bend police
SBPD pulls out of Metro Homicide agreement

Latest News

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15...
Whistle Pigs perform at Fridays by the Fountain
Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lawrenceburg. (WXIX)
Indiana State Police urging people to drive sober over Labor Day Weekend
Officials hope to slow the rise of cases by letting people know the importance of small acts...
Elkhart County health officials give update on COVID-19 in community
It happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning in the 31000 block of Curran Beach Road in Silver...
Car crashes into house in Cass County