VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered in downtown Goshen Friday for the sixth annual VolksFest.

It is part of the city’s First Fridays series.

Dozens of Volkswagen Buses and Beetles lined up on Washington and Main Streets.

There were also food trucks, a beer tent and live music.

Organizer Adrienne Nesbitt said after a difficult past year-and-a-half, it was great to have the community back together again.

“There’s a certain vibe with the VolksFest community. The VW community is really open and warm and they love showing off their vehicles, but also people interacting with their vehicles. Families, kids...We kind of fell upon the event and thought this is great for all ages and the community,” Nesbitt said.

