Pet Vet: Dog labor

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Labor day weekend is here, and many of you are gearing up for a relaxing chance to get AWAY from labor.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about things related to “labor” in dogs.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You could always shoot him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

