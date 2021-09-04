Pet Vet: Dog labor

(WNDU) - Labor day weekend is here, and many of you are gearing up for a relaxing chance to get AWAY from labor.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about things related to “labor” in dogs.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You could always shoot him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.