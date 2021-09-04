Medical Moment: Robotic laser blasts away fat

The second most popular cosmetic surgical procedure is liposuction.

Patients turn to that kind of surgery to get rid of fat they can’t lose. But now, plastic surgeons may have found a safer and more efficient option for blasting away fat.

For 31-year-old Holden Marable, any free time is time spent practicing his golf swing. For him, it’s the only thing that works to maintain his body and his confidence.

“For me, my flanks were definitely something I noticed of working out, playing golf, doing stuff like that and anything I did to isolate it never seemed to work,” Holden says.

That’s when Dr. Thomas Fiala introduced Holden to a new option using a laser and a robotic arm to melt away fat, rather than cutting it out.

“It essentially uses some laser energy to heat the fat that’s immediately underneath the skin and cause a process called apoptosis,” Fiala says.

Apoptosis refers to the natural cell death that occurs as organisms grow.

“We’re just sort of speeding up that process,” Fiala says.

Meaning patients can go about their lives while the science works from within.

“That’s definitely why I decided to do the study because I thought ‘Hey this could be a way to achieve that which, no matter how much work I put into it, has been seemingly really hard to achieve,’” Holden says.

“What really is novel about this machine is the robotic arm,” Fiala says. “There isn’t any other body sculpting machine out there that combines a laser of this kind with a robotic arm.”

For Holden, he lost 40 percent fat over 13 weeks, and said he felt no pain during the treatment or recovery.

“It feels like someone’s kind of rolling a round brush,” Holden says. “Pain is not even the word I would use it was just a feeling.”

While robotic units can operate on their own, it’s also important that a laser trained professional is always supervising these procedures.

