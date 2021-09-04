Indiana State Police urging people to drive sober over Labor Day Weekend

(WNDU) - Indiana State Police want you to stay safe on the roads this Labor Day Weekend.

State police are planning on having more troopers on the roads looking for impaired and distracted drivers. As always, they say don’t drink and drive, and keep other drivers in mind.

“In our area, the unfortunate thing is we’ve had kind of a tragic summer,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say if you see an impaired driver, call 911. They say it’s a call, that could save a life.

