Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from around Michiana on Sept. 3
Here are the scores from high school football games around Michiana on Sept. 3.
Indiana
Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14
Chesterton 27, Michigan City 20
Concord 30, NorthWood 29 (OT)
Culver Academy 35, Hanover Central 34
Eastside 48, West Noble 13
Elkhart 47, Hammond Morton 8
Hammond Central 33, South Bend Clay 0
Indianapolis Cathedral 37, Penn 0
Jimtown 53, Osceola Grace 6
Knox 20, Highland 14
Lakeland 34, Prairie Heights 0
Mishawaka 36, Goshen 7
Mishawaka Marian 48, Bremen 6
New Prairie 24, Lowell 14
North Judson 34, North Newton 12
Northridge 42, Wawasee 0
Pioneer 12, LaVille 7
Rochester 35, Whitko 6
South Bend Adams 39, South Bend Riley 6
South Bend St. Joseph 27, John Glenn 9
Tippecanoe Valley 45, Peru 9
Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26
Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14
West Central 20, Tri-County 7
Winamac 35, Manchester 18
Michigan
Berrien Springs 28, Hillsdale 7
