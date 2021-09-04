Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from around Michiana on Sept. 3

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Here are the scores from high school football games around Michiana on Sept. 3.

Indiana

Central Noble 35, Fairfield 14

Chesterton 27, Michigan City 20

Concord 30, NorthWood 29 (OT)

Culver Academy 35, Hanover Central 34

Eastside 48, West Noble 13

Elkhart 47, Hammond Morton 8

Hammond Central 33, South Bend Clay 0

Indianapolis Cathedral 37, Penn 0

Jimtown 53, Osceola Grace 6

Knox 20, Highland 14

Lakeland 34, Prairie Heights 0

Mishawaka 36, Goshen 7

Mishawaka Marian 48, Bremen 6

New Prairie 24, Lowell 14

North Judson 34, North Newton 12

Northridge 42, Wawasee 0

Pioneer 12, LaVille 7

Rochester 35, Whitko 6

South Bend Adams 39, South Bend Riley 6

South Bend St. Joseph 27, John Glenn 9

Tippecanoe Valley 45, Peru 9

Valparaiso 56, LaPorte 26

Warsaw 43, Plymouth 14

West Central 20, Tri-County 7

Winamac 35, Manchester 18

Michigan

Berrien Springs 28, Hillsdale 7

