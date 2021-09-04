Elkhart County health officials give update on COVID-19 in community

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County health officials held a press conference on Friday to give the community a COVID update now that schools have started back, and cases are increasing.

Officials hope to slow the rise of cases by letting people know the importance of small acts that can significantly slow the spread, such as social distancing, getting tested, and the most efficient way: getting vaccinated.

“And when I say we still have a high capacity for beds, we do, we just don’t have staff to take care of you,” says Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County Health Officer. “And so, we have to be vigilant about that and if it’s something as simple as spreading everybody out, get good ventilation where you are. Those are easy things to do to help us, and the number one thing is get vaccinated.”

Cases increased among young people ages zero to nineteen significantly last month, however Dr. Wait says she does not believe attending school was more of a factor than safety within the overall community.

Dr. Wait is also emphasizing the fact that over two billion people have safely gotten vaccinated, ensuring that vaccination is safe and effective.

