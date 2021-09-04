Advertisement

Car crashes into house in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a home in Cass County early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of Curran Beach Road in Silver Creek Township. Investigators say two 19-year-olds were traveling north when they failed to drive around a curve in the road.

No one was injured, including those inside the home. It is believed speed is a factor in the crash.

