Car crashes into house in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a home in Cass County early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of Curran Beach Road in Silver Creek Township. Investigators say two 19-year-olds were traveling north when they failed to drive around a curve in the road.

No one was injured, including those inside the home. It is believed speed is a factor in the crash.

