Advertisement

Brian Kelly impacted by legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden’s career

Florida State will celebrate Bowden in a number of ways including with his signature on the back of the FSU helmet and his iconic hat painted on the field.
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden speaks to his...
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden speaks to his players prior to the team's first day of practice in pads in Tallahassee, Fla. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Coale, File)(PHIL COALE | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Notre Dame will play Florida State in the season opener.

Sunday’s game will be the first time the Seminoles play following legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s death.

Florida State will celebrate Bowden in a number of ways including with his signature on the back of the FSU helmet and his iconic hat painted on the field.

While Irish head coach Brian Kelly never met Bowden, the FSU legend certainly made an impact on his coaching career..

“His influence on coaching was real,” Kelly said. “I think every coach would tell you that. The things that stood out to me, first and foremost, was the longevity at one school. Being committed to that school and building a winning program, a program that won every single year, that’s so impressive to do it year in and year out. The second thing is for me, he started at a small school and moved Florida State into national prominence. Then his relationships with his players. I think he goes down as one of those icons in coaching as having that fatherly mentor relationship with his players that many, many coaches would love to have with their players.”

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Florida State is at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The game will be televised on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Survivors of North Carolina Dan River tubing incident emotional during press conference after...
LaPorte family files lawsuit against Duke Energy after losing 5 members in deadly NC tubing accident
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
UPDATE: Woman killed in Elkhart crash identified
South Bend police
SBPD pulls out of Metro Homicide agreement
Edwardsburg running back Brenden Seabolt scores in the second quarter against Three Rivers on...
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 2 in Michigan

Latest News

The Notre Dame football team huddles inside of the Irish Athletics Center before practice...
Notre Dame to travel with similar precautions in 2021
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly walks into Cardinal Stadium before the Louisville...
Notre Dame hopes preparation has team ready for season opener vs. Florida State
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers a question during an NCAA college football news...
Florida State respects Notre Dame ahead of Sunday’s match up
Ball State pulls away for 31-21 win over Western Illinois