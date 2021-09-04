Brian Kelly impacted by legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden’s career

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, Notre Dame will play Florida State in the season opener.

Sunday’s game will be the first time the Seminoles play following legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s death.

Florida State will celebrate Bowden in a number of ways including with his signature on the back of the FSU helmet and his iconic hat painted on the field.

While Irish head coach Brian Kelly never met Bowden, the FSU legend certainly made an impact on his coaching career..

“His influence on coaching was real,” Kelly said. “I think every coach would tell you that. The things that stood out to me, first and foremost, was the longevity at one school. Being committed to that school and building a winning program, a program that won every single year, that’s so impressive to do it year in and year out. The second thing is for me, he started at a small school and moved Florida State into national prominence. Then his relationships with his players. I think he goes down as one of those icons in coaching as having that fatherly mentor relationship with his players that many, many coaches would love to have with their players.”

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Florida State is at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The game will be televised on ABC.

