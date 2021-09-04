Advertisement

2nd Chance: Tess

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Tess!

This is the third time Tess has been featured on our 2nd chance segment. She really wants a home!

Tess is 5-years-old and ready to settle down.

It was discovered that she was heartworm positive, so treatment was started.

She has completed treatment and is ready to go home!

She loves treats, snuggles and just being with people.

Tess will do best in a home as the only dog, but she can be a bit bossy with other dogs.

She takes treats gently and would love to go on evening walks or just hang out in the backyard with her family.

Tess is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations.

She is just waiting for a family to call her own.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is participating in the “Clear the Shelter” event for the month of September.

They’re hoping to get more animals into homes with reduced adoption fees.

Dogs are normally 170 dollars and cats are 80 dollars.

For september, the adoption fees are 50 dollars for dogs and 20 dollars for cats.

If you want to adopt Tess or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Survivors of North Carolina Dan River tubing incident emotional during press conference after...
LaPorte family files lawsuit against Duke Energy after losing 5 members in deadly NC tubing accident
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
UPDATE: Woman killed in Elkhart crash identified
South Bend police
SBPD pulls out of Metro Homicide agreement
Justin Miller was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting...
Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old

Latest News

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about things related to “labor” in dogs.
Pet Vet: Dog labor
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
VolksFest returns to downtown Goshen
Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15...
Whistle Pigs perform at Fridays by the Fountain
Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lawrenceburg. (WXIX)
Indiana State Police urging people to drive sober over Labor Day Weekend