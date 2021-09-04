2nd Chance: Tess

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Tess!

This is the third time Tess has been featured on our 2nd chance segment. She really wants a home!

Tess is 5-years-old and ready to settle down.

It was discovered that she was heartworm positive, so treatment was started.

She has completed treatment and is ready to go home!

She loves treats, snuggles and just being with people.

Tess will do best in a home as the only dog, but she can be a bit bossy with other dogs.

She takes treats gently and would love to go on evening walks or just hang out in the backyard with her family.

Tess is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations.

She is just waiting for a family to call her own.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is participating in the “Clear the Shelter” event for the month of September.

They’re hoping to get more animals into homes with reduced adoption fees.

Dogs are normally 170 dollars and cats are 80 dollars.

For september, the adoption fees are 50 dollars for dogs and 20 dollars for cats.

If you want to adopt Tess or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

