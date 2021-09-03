Woman killed in Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after a crash involving a car and two motorcycles in Elkhart.

Police were dispatched to S. Main Street and the U.S. 20 bypass just before 3 p.m. Thursday. They say it appears a car was traveling north on S. Main and turning left when it hit the two motorcycles traveling south.

One of the motorcyclists, a 53-year-old woman who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. The other biker was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

The case remains under investigation.

