Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color

By Joshua Short
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - We’re digging deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine in a way you’ve probably never seen before.

Over the last 20 months, we’ve seen the crippling consequences of COVID-19, especially for the unvaccinated.

So, 16 News Now’s Joshua Short sat down for a crucial conversation with four local Black doctors, Dr. Sharrell Gibson, Dr. Freeman Farrow, Dr. Christopher Jordan, and Dr. Marion Mahone.

They’re dispelling some of the myths and misinformation about the vaccine.

One thing that’s true about this virus, how it disproportionately impacts people of color.

Click the video above to watch the first part of our Special Report, Vaccination: Clearing the Air for Communities of Color. And click on the videos below to watch the rest of the report!

