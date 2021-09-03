Unbreakable bond: Former Irish offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons makes Irish fan’s dreams come true

DAYTON, Oh. (WNDU) - Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons spent the last four years in South Bend as a member of the Fighting Irish.

Here, he made friend who’s friendship goes beyond the game of football.

“Dillan comes out and right away he was just kind of like drawn to Timothy,” Timothy’s mother, Paula Donovan said.

It’s a familiar game day scene. Fans crowding the gates just to catch a glimpse of their favorite Notre Dame player.

In 2017, the Donovan family had a chance encounter with Dillan Gibbons.

“Once I met him, once I made a connection with him, I made a very distinct decision in my life to engage with him and not just have a one off relationship,” Gibbons said. “I wanted to do as much as I possibly could.”

From there, a friendship was born.

“We went to a few more games after that and then we always stuck around,” Timothy’s father, Tim Donovan said.

“The highlight for the game for Timothy was, ‘we have to go to the player exit so I can go find Dillan,’” Paula Donovan said.

Timothy was born into a Notre Dame family. They’ve been coming to games for years.

But even Timothy just being able to go to games...is a miracle.

“When he was first born, they told us that it was probably unlikely that he was going to make it through the night,” Paula Donovan said. “And now here he is almost 19 years later.”

Timothy was born with VACTERL association that affects many of the body’s organ systems.

He was later diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, which affects the nerves in his hands and feet.

Timothy is a warrior, surviving more than 50 surgeries so far.

But none of that matters to Dillan Gibbons.

The friendship that these two have, it’s pretty awesome,” Tim Donovan said.

“It goes beyond football,” Paula Donovan said. “It’s just knowing that Timothy has somebody there that cares for him. If Timothy ever needed something or you know like a shoulder to cry on or advice or anything that, he could always count on Dillan.”

I asked Timothy if he would call Dillan his best friend. Timothy replied with a simple, yet emphatic, “Yes!”

Which leads us to July 1, the day college athletes could capitalize on their name image and likeness.

Dillan Gibbons decided to use his platform to create a GoFundMe Page to take Timothy to Tally for this weekend’s game.

“Within 24 hours it just took off, it was unreal,” Paula Donovan said.

“I actually had to pull over because I was so overwhelmed,” Gibbons said. “I couldn’t really think or even drive.”

“I appreciate everyone that’s helping with the trip,” Timothy Donovan said.

Since then, more than $51,000 has been raised.

“It’s blossomed into something else,” Gibbons said. “Something that could make a radical impact on him and his family’s life.”

And it has. In addition to going to Tally, the Donovan family has been able to better accommodate their house for Timothy.

This weekend, Timothy will have his moment to shine.

“The plan for his day, his day in the sun, is to make it like an official visit,” Gibbons said. “Right so everything that we would give to those five-star recruits rolling through the program, I’d like him to experience.”

For the Donovans, it not about the money.

“There is just no words to express,” Paula Donovan said. “I mean there’s nothing that we could ever say that would capture how I feel. It’s not necessarily about the money. It’s more about the friendship that Dillan has offered Timothy. I think that that’s what means the most.”

It’s also about acceptance.

“I appreciate everybody’s help and I love that he sees me for me,” Timothy Donovan said.

“It’s important for people to realize that kids with special needs are people too,” Paula Donovan said. “They have feelings just like everybody else. They want to be accepted like everybody else.”

Dillan says having Timothy and his family at the game will mean the world to him.

The Donovans got to Tallahassee on Thursday and have so much planned they had to move their trip up an entire day.

