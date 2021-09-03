Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page

If you follow us on Facebook and are wondering where our page went, we have temporarily taken it down. Earlier today WNDU’s main Facebook page was hacked. A horrific and disgusting image was posted on our page. Within 5 minutes of discovering the hack, we pulled down our page and began our investigation.

Our team is working with Facebook to determine the source of that image. We are also in contact with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department. We are taking all available steps to determine who illegally posted this image to our Facebook page.

To our over 274,000 Facebook fans, we are so incredibly sorry that you were exposed to such an atrocious image on our page.

