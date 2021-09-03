South Bend native co-writes, co-directs movie ‘Queenpins’ coming to theatres

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coming to the big screen, a comedy film that’s hitting theatres soon is from the creative mind of a South Bend native.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller sat down with the writer-director duo for the movie “Queenpins” to learn more about what viewers can expect.

The upcoming comedy “Queenpins” features two Phoenix women who take couponing to the next level with a 40-million dollar counterfeit coupon scam.

“If you love using coupons, this movie is for you. I remember going to my local Kroger and being able to use coupons all the time, and now everybody else can share in the joy of couponing,” “Queenpins” co-writer and co-director Gita Pullapilly said.

Inspired by a true story, the film also highlights the loss prevention officer and postal inspector who work to track the scammers down. There are some well-known names in “Queenpins” like Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn, and Bebe Rexha.

“Aron and I really pride ourselves on making things honest and real in a story in the writing process, but to have such great actors come on board and really take it to the next level was so exciting to us,” Pullapilly said.

Born and raised in South Bend and a Notre Dame alumna, Pullapilly says both experiences have helped shape her as a storyteller.

“It makes us keep our stories grounded and relatable to people that are going through their own personal struggles all across the country,” Pullapilly said.

Pullapilly and Gaudet are a husband and wife writing and directing team, something quite rare to find in Hollywood.

“When we’re on set with 150 cast and crew members, we like to joke we’re inviting you into our marriage as well, so collaboration is key for us,” Pullapilly said.

The husband-wife duo says it was a long journey making this movie, as they worked on it throughout the pandemic, and they are excited to soon share it with the world.

“Something that kept us going was wanting to make a movie that gave people a reason to laugh and brought them some joy. We talked with our cast and crew a lot about why we were all making the movie at that time and why it was worth making it during the pandemic was giving people a reason to laugh,” “Queenpins” co-writer and co-director Aron Gaudet said.

“Queenpins” premieres next Friday, September 10 only at select theatres, including Cinemark Movies 14 in Mishawaka. You can also stream the movie on Paramount Plus starting September 30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.