Notre Dame to travel with similar precautions in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football program has taken the coronavirus very seriously since last season, and they will continue to do the same when they travel in 2021.

The Notre Dame football team is 95 percent vaccinated but head coach Brian Kelly says they will still be implementing very similar travel plans in 2021 as they did in 2020.

The team will fly out for road games the night before game day to limit their time in road cities as much as possible.

Kelly says even with the team’s vaccination rate, the Irish will still take the coronavirus just as seriously as they did at the beginning of the pandemic when the team travels.

“It’s still here,” Kelly said. “COVID has not gone away. There’s going to be those situations, so having said that, we are still taking COVID precautions. Many of our players are in single rooms, we will not eat on the flights, we are going to leave late on Saturday and get in there Saturday night. I would say that we 100% where we were last year no, but we are hybrid and moving towards even more restrictions.”

Kelly also says they will travel 80 players with them down to Tallahassee, which is 15 more than they normally do for a road game. He wants them to get the full Florida State experience.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Florida State is at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The game will be on ABC.

