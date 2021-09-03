Notre Dame hopes preparation has team ready for season opener vs. Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is entering his 12th season as the Irish head coach.

In his previous 11 seasons as the head honcho, the Domers have a 9-2 record in the first game of the season.

Of those 11 season openers, just two have been true road games.

Notre Dame is 1-1 under Brian Kelly when the blue and gold opens up the season on the road.

The Irish won their last season opener away from Rock’s House in 2019 against Louisville, but fell to the Texas Longhorns in double overtime to open the 2016 season.

After spending over 30 years as a head coach, and 11 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly believes he knows the right way to attack the season opener.

“As you go through with these openers, I think it’s much more about putting your kids in a great position through your preparation,” Kelly said. “I’ve really focused now, so much more, I brought that up because I really turned that into a mess. I put them in a position where they couldn’t succeed. So what I’ve learned over the years is really put them in a great environment to succeed, let them go out and play, there’s going to be some mistakes, nobody’s going to be perfect in an opener, but try to compare them for all the things that they’re going to get in an opener and let him play fast, free and physical. If you do that, you got a really good chance of winning.”

Notre Dame kicks off against Florida State on Sunday at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised on ABC.

