LaPorte family files lawsuit against Duke Energy after losing 5 members in deadly NC tubing accident

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte family involved in a deadly North Carolina tubing accident that killed five back in June, has filed a lawsuit against Duke Energy, the second largest utility in the country.

The lawsuit was announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

The Villano family say they are calling on Duke Energy to separate, modify, or remove their low-head dam all-together to prevent others from drowning, or from enduring any other potential threats.

“It was a horrible disaster for this family. One that they will never ever get over,” Attorney Kenneth J. Allen, who is taking on the case, said to reporters.

The lawsuit comes after nine members of the Villano family fell over the Duke Energy dam while tubing in North Carolina on the Dan River back on June 16th. Five people, including 30-year-old Teresa Villano, 30-year-old Antonio Roman, 27-year-old Bradish Crawford, 14-year-old Sophie Wilson and 7-year-old Isaiah Crawford drowned as a result of the accident.

“I hope nobody goes through what I went through. I waited three and a half weeks before they found my daughter,” Teresa’s mother, Deborah Villano, said.

One of the survivors is 18-year-old LaPorte native Irene Villiano. She says she was left clinging from the dam, along with three other loved ones, for nearly 22 hours before help arrived. Ever since losing her mother in the accident, Irene says she has remained heartbroken.

“It’s just been difficult and heartbreaking. And it’s kind of miserable to even be here. It’s just like you are with these people and you’re always around them and then they are just not here anymore,” Irene said.

Moving forward, Allen says his goal is to make sure those responsible for the accident is held accountable, and to ensure others, like Duke Energy, make the necessary changes to prevent tragedies like this one from happening again.

“There is a 70 percent likelihood that you are going to die or be injured when confronting one of these dams. These are things that shouldn’t happen to any other family -- North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, anywhere. We are going to look toward a jury in this case to encourage Duke Energy and all other owners and operators of low-head-dams to take the measures that are necessary and appropriate and reasonable to fix this deadly danger that’s lurking all across our country,” Allen says.

Kenneth J. Allen Law Group, who is taking on this case for the Villano family, say this case may take more than a year before it reaches a jury.

