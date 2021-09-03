Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, Justin Miller appeared in court Friday charged with murder in the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

He was originally charged with neglect of a dependent in Marshal County.

Justin Miller will remain in jail on a $500,000 bond. This murder case stems from the disappearance of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in August. She was found dead in Starke County. Miller was allegedly baby-sitting the child, later on he led police to her body.

After the arraignment, Judge Kim hall heard a motion from the prosecution to bring in a special prosecutor.

The current prosecutor says they had previously represented a material witness in this murder case but declined to provide details citing, attorney-client privilege.

The judge denied the motion for a special prosecutor due to the fact that the current prosecutor’s request for a special prosecutor was too vague.

The parents of Mercedes, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, are charged with neglect of a dependent out of Marshall County.

Miller has a court date in late October, and we’ll continue to follow the details of this case as it develops.

