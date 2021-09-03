Advertisement

Justin Miller says he’s not guilty of murdering 11-month-old

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, Justin Miller appeared in court Friday charged with murder in the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

He was originally charged with neglect of a dependent in Marshal County.

Justin Miller will remain in jail on a $500,000 bond. This murder case stems from the disappearance of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in August. She was found dead in Starke County. Miller was allegedly baby-sitting the child, later on he led police to her body.

After the arraignment, Judge Kim hall heard a motion from the prosecution to bring in a special prosecutor.

The current prosecutor says they had previously represented a material witness in this murder case but declined to provide details citing, attorney-client privilege.

The judge denied the motion for a special prosecutor due to the fact that the current prosecutor’s request for a special prosecutor was too vague.

The parents of Mercedes, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, are charged with neglect of a dependent out of Marshall County.

Miller has a court date in late October, and we’ll continue to follow the details of this case as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survivors of North Carolina Dan River tubing incident emotional during press conference after...
LaPorte family files lawsuit against Duke Energy after losing 5 members in deadly NC tubing accident
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
UPDATE: Woman killed in Elkhart crash identified
Antonio’s Italian Ristorante beat out 85 competitors.
Elkhart restaurant wins ‘Best Pizza in the Midwest’ at competition
Sexual assault reported on Notre Dame’s campus
South Bend police
SBPD pulls out of Metro Homicide agreement

Latest News

Blueberry Festival in Marshall County
55th Annual Blueberry Festival in Marshall County
Notre Dame is 9-2 in season openers under Brian Kelly.
ND Football: Mindset going into season opener
Two crack-criminal investigative teams will disband by the end of the year because South Bend...
SBPD officer reassignment
Coming to the big screen, a comedy film that’s hitting theatres soon is from the creative mind...
South Bend native co-writes, co-directs movie ‘Queenpins’ coming to theatres