Florida State respects Notre Dame ahead of Sunday’s match up

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WNDU) - Florida State is not the juggernaut they used to be just a few years ago when the Seminoles won the national championship following the 2013 season.

They have not been close to that level of play either.

Notre Dame has played the Seminoles twice in the last three seasons, and both were comfortable Irish victories.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell coached against the Irish in South Bend last season, and knows the Irish present a huge challenge to any team on any given Saturday.

Norvell has the ultimate respect for the Notre Dame football program and says the Seminoles are ready for Sunday night.

“We’re playing against a Top 10, you know, national power,” Norvell said. “A program that has been very consistent in a high standard of play. They are well coached. They’ve got new faces, a new defensive coordinator that’s going to implement different schemes than what they’ve done in the past. We’re excited about the challenge that’s ahead. For us, it’s just a continued focus on our growth, our development and to go out there and be as consistent as we can possibly be here in Week 1.”

Week 1 is almost here. It’s just two days away. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 7:30 PM on ABC.

