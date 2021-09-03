First Alert Forecast: Mostly Dry Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Mixture of sun and clouds with a high still in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or a light shower during Friday Night Football games but most of the area stays dry. High of 79.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain overnight along with an isolated sprinkle possible. Lows continue to drop near 60 degrees due to the lower humidity and calm breeze. Low of 59.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds during the day with more clouds likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the middle 70s as a cold front approaches. The front brings the chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder or two is possible. High of 76.

SUNDAY: An isolated shower is possible during the early morning, but clouds begin to quickly clear the area. A mixture of sunshine and a few high clouds with highs in the upper 70s will make for a great day. A MODERATE SWIM RISK is expected Sunday and Monday. Be safe. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Labor Day features dry conditions with a breeze from the southwest and a MODERATE SWIM RISK. We do stay dry through Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday looks like the next chance for rain before highs drop into the lower 70s by the end of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and the swimming conditions heading into this holiday weekend!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

Thursday’s High: 79

Thursday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

