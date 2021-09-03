Advertisement

Financial package approved for Elkhart County “Project Whinnie”

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A major development project in Elkhart County under the code name “Project Whinnie” is one step closer to possibly becoming a reality.

The Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission voted 6 to 1 in favor of reimbursing the project developer for putting water and sewage utilities near the intended site, assuming the project happens.

The development would be a 5-story distribution center north of the toll road between County Roads 17 and 19, and the county agreed Thursday to build an additional road connecting those two county roads.

The project by Ambrose Property Group would cost between 200 and 250 million dollars, and as of now the name of the developer is still not being released.

If the project happens, it could create as many as 1800 jobs between distribution, management, and maintenance.

“We’re a business-friendly county, so we definitely want to see a project of this scale happen. So really it’s simple, just a successful project. The project agreement gets approved by the end of the month, and they begin construction in October as their timeline provides,” Elkhart County Plan Director Chris Godlewski said.

A meeting September 7 is set to finalize the zoning for this project, and we should know by October 1 whether or not the development will be coming to Elkhart County.

