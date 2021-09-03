Advertisement

Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5

Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick, left, and catcher Austin Romine celebrate their win...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick, left, and catcher Austin Romine celebrate their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field. A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated. Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game.

